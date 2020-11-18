Total deaths in the borderland reach 804, while 927 new cases are reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 927 new cases and 22 new virus related deaths Wednesday morning.

,According to data, El Paso County has 77,186 positive COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 34,819 active cases.

While hospitalizations did go down from yesterday, the number of patients hospitalized still remains in the thousands.

1,052 patients are currently hospitalized, and 325 are in the ICU.

As of today, 41,110 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

