Total deaths in the borderland reach 804, while 927 new cases are reported

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 927 new cases and 22 new virus related deaths Wednesday morning.

,According to data, El Paso County has 77,186 positive COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 34,819 active cases.

While hospitalizations did go down from yesterday, the number of patients hospitalized still remains in the thousands.

1,052 patients are currently hospitalized, and 325 are in the ICU.

As of today, 41,110 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local pharmacies prep for anticipated Covid-19 vaccines

Epilepsy Awareness Month

Margo: I hope we hit a (COVID-19) plateau soon

El Pasoan gets COVID-19 a second time, doctors say it is uncommon but possible

2020 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl plans in limbo

Neighborhood shaken after Central El Paso shooting

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link