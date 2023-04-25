EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, April 27, will kick off a project to build new sidewalks in the north and south areas of Tornillo.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at 138 3rd St.

The El Paso County Transportation Planning and Engineering Division, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), have granted a “Fund Project” for the construction of sidewalks in the Tornillo area, according to a release sent announcing the construction.

The County of El Paso says the project will include ADA ramps, pavement markings, crosswalks, driveways and four solar illumination poles.

The County adds the “the sidewalk will improve pedestrian safety, enhance access and mobility to schools and local business for the entire Tornillo community.”

Courtesy of TxDOT

Courtesy of TxDOT

The following are the roads the sidewalks will be built on:

•Drake Street

•Old Mill Drive

•Los Coyotes Drive

•Cobb Avenue

•Florinda Drive

•Linda Drive

•Florella Drive

•2nd Street

•3rd Street