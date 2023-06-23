WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some of the Republican Party’s most influential evangelical Christian figures assembled Friday to celebrate a ruling that sent shockwaves through American politics and stripped away a long-standing constitutional protection.

At the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, Republican presidential candidates proudly pushed for more abortion restrictions, even as Democrats insist the issue will buoy them going into 2024, the first presidential election year since the Supreme Court overturned a half-century of legal precedent that had made abortion accessible nationwide.

“The battle for life is far from over. We’ve not come to the end of our cause,” former Vice President Mike Pence said. “We’ve simply come to the end of the beginning.”

Former President Donald Trump, whose three Supreme Court nominees allowed for the reversal of nationwide abortion rights, will give the keynote address Saturday night, the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. Many other Trump rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, were slated to follow Pence at the podium on Friday.

Not far from the conference site, President Joe Biden planned a rally with abortion rights activists, underscoring how important the issue is for both sides.

Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, said the conference’s dates were negotiated years ago, so the fact that it spans the Dobbs anniversary, which comes Saturday, is a “serendipitous coincidence.”

“But we’re certainly going to do everything that we can, as an organization and as a pro-life and pro-family movement, to give our candidates a little bit of a testosterone booster shot and explain to them that they should not be on the defensive,” Reed said in an interview before the conference began. “Those who are afraid of it need to, candidly, grow a backbone.”

Such a political pep talk may be necessary because Democrats say fighting to preserve abortion rights can energize their base and help the party hold the Senate, flip the House and reelect Biden. Despite unfavorable historical precedent, Democrats managed a stronger-than-expected showing during last year’s midterm elections and continue to point to abortion as a key reason why.

Even Trump has suggested that strict abortion restrictions were a weakness for Republicans. He posted on his social media site in January that the party’s underwhelming midterm performance “wasn’t my fault” and blamed “’the ​’abortion issue,​’​ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother.”

Reed drew cheers from Friday’s crowd of around 500 when he opened the gathering by saying that “after 50 years of prayer and fasting and knocking on doors and electing candidates and registering voters and changing the culture of our country, Roe v Wade has been overturned.”

He added: “They accuse us of being a part of a cult of personality of the former president of the United States. We’re part of a cult of only one personality. There is only one person that we worship. And that is the person of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”

Pence alluded to his former boss and other 2024 contenders when he argued that some speakers at the conference will say the Dobbs ruling returned the issue to the states or that some state regulations are too harsh.

“We must not rest and we must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country,” Pence said. “Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard.”

Earlier in the week, Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison argued that abortion was actually a winning issue for his party, saying that all the 2024 GOP presidential candidates are “running on an extreme anti-choice record.” The DNC announced a six-figure ad campaign that will trumpet GOP support for a nationwide ban.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, head of the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm, said top Republican presidential candidates will back a nationwide ban to win support in their GOP primaries, then shift to a more moderate position for the general election.

“They will try to juice up their base with the issue and then pretend that that’s not their position,” Peters said. “They’re not going to get away with that.”

Among the GOP candidates, Pence has previously said he’d back banning abortion nationally after just six weeks of pregnancy, a timeline that falls before many women know they are pregnant. His declaration Friday that a ban at 15 weeks should be the “minimum nationwide standard” is an example of GOP leaders’ potential struggle to stake out a position that can satisfy the party’s most conservative base while not alienating more moderate voters who dislike the severe restrictions or near-outright bans adopted in many states.

DeSantis has signed a six-week state ban in Florida. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has also praised South Carolina’s six-week state ban and backs a 15-week federal prohibition. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley supports a federal ban but hasn’t said at what point in pregnancy she would seek to ban abortions.

Trump has avoided specifying what national limits, if any, he would support on abortion.

One major anti-abortion group, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, has said it would not support any White House candidate who did not, at a minimum, support passing a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

But Reed said Republican presidential candidates should “shift the focus and shift the language” around abortion so as to “frame the narrative, not around stages of gestation — whether weeks or months or trimesters, which I think is falling into the trap of the left — but talking about the unborn child.”

Pence, an evangelical Christian, was greeted far more warmly this time than during the last time he addressed a Faith & Freedom Coalition in 2021. That time, he was booed by some and faced shouts of “traitor.” That event, held in Florida, came months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when Pence defied Trump’s unprecedented demands to overturn Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The more tame reception didn’t happen by accident. Reed warned Friday’s audience about booing or verbally expressing any disagreement with any presidential candidates: “If they’re not where they need to be, then let’s just love them and pray them right where they need to go.”

The former vice president has made abortion a centerpiece of his campaign and was also expected to speak Saturday at the National Celebrate Life Rally at the Lincoln Memorial. He is also doing a weekend tele-town hall in Iowa that will focus on abortion.

Despite some evangelicals’ initial reluctance to back Trump in 2016, Reed told The Associated Press that former president’s administration had a strong record on abortion. He said Trump also impressed evangelicals by moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, which the evangelical movement supported because of the deep religious significance of the area.

Candidates understand “there is no path to the Republican nomination for president that doesn’t go through the evangelical vote,” he said.