EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Ysleta Independent School District honored the 2023-24 campus “Teachers of the Year” during a reception Wednesday evening at Eastwood High School.
Officials also announced 10 finalists for the district’s top two teaching awards, the “Elementary Teacher of the Year” and the “Secondary Teacher of the Year”.
The top five finalists for the 2023-24 Ysleta ISD “Elementary Teacher of the Year” are:
- Carrie Molinar- Del Norte Heights Elementary
- Priscilla A. Olivas- East Point Elementary
- Crystal D. Estrada- Parkland Pre-K
- Jose R. Lozano- Presa Elementary
- Adrian E. Stevens- Sageland Elementary
The top five finalists for the 2023-24 Ysleta ISD “Secondary Teacher of the Year” are:
- Mireya Perez- Eastwood Middle
- Omar Muñoz- Hanks Middle
- Jose A. Rivas Jr.- Eastwood High
- Shelley Prather- Hanks High
- Isaac Mitre- Plato Academy
The “YISD Teachers and Support Employee of the Year” gala will take place on April 22 at 6 p.m., located at the Centennial Conference Center and Banquet Hall at Fort Bliss, where teachers and support employees will be honored.