EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Ysleta Independent School District honored the 2023-24 campus “Teachers of the Year” during a reception Wednesday evening at Eastwood High School.

Officials also announced 10 finalists for the district’s top two teaching awards, the “Elementary Teacher of the Year” and the “Secondary Teacher of the Year”.



The top five finalists for the 2023-24 Ysleta ISD “Elementary Teacher of the Year” are:

Carrie Molinar- Del Norte Heights Elementary

Priscilla A. Olivas- East Point Elementary

Crystal D. Estrada- Parkland Pre-K

Jose R. Lozano- Presa Elementary

Adrian E. Stevens- Sageland Elementary



The top five finalists for the 2023-24 Ysleta ISD “Secondary Teacher of the Year” are:

Mireya Perez- Eastwood Middle

Omar Muñoz- Hanks Middle

Jose A. Rivas Jr.- Eastwood High

Shelley Prather- Hanks High

Isaac Mitre- Plato Academy



The “YISD Teachers and Support Employee of the Year” gala will take place on April 22 at 6 p.m., located at the Centennial Conference Center and Banquet Hall at Fort Bliss, where teachers and support employees will be honored.