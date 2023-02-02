EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso.

According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three months.

The next most stolen vehicle is the Chevrolet Silverado, 14 have been stolen within the last three months.

The third most stolen vehicle is the Honda Civic, 14 have been stolen within the last three months.

Courtesy of EPPD

Other vehicles that made the list are the following: