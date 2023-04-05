EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives are back in custody following their arrests last month.

47-year-old, Santos Ramirez, was arrested Thursday, March 16 with the help of U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, DPS Special Agents, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Office of Inspector General, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department in Mabank, Texas.

A Crime Stoppers reward was paid for the arrest of Ramirez and has been wanted since April 2022.

A warrant for Ramirez’s arrest was put out from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, after alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child, continuous violence against the family, stalking, interference with emergency request for assistance, failure to identify and two counts of violation of bond/protective order,

28-year-old, Eduardo Castrillo, was arrested Tuesday, March 28 by DPS Special Agents alongside Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Midland, Texas.

Castrillo has been wanted since October 2021, when the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued warrants for his arrest of alleged four counts of sexual assault and the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on alleged sexual assault.

Castrillo had previously been convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and subsequently sentenced to three years confinement in a TDCJ prison, in 2018.

34-year-old, Derwin Bernard Arline, was arrested Thursday, March 30 by DPS Special Agents, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, in Tyler, Texas. Arline has been wanted since June 2022.

A warrant for Arline’s arrest was issued for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In February 23, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Arline’s arrest from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 “Most Wanted” fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives, they are considered armed and dangerous.