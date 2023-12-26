EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tony the Tiger made a surprise visit to the KTSM station and appeared on our noon newscast on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Tony the Tiger is in town of course for the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game.

Tony the Tiger during an appearance at KTSM Photos by Andra Litton/KTSM

He was also here to promote Kellogg’s national initiative to support middle school sports programs.

During halftime of Friday’s game between Notre Dame and Oregon State, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger Initiative is giving a $30,000 check to Eastwood Middle School for the students to receive new sports equipment.