Tony the Tiger distributes cereal boxes to El Paso community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tony the Tiger and the Sun Bowl Association distributed cereal boxes at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Center.

Kellogg’s donated crates filled with boxes of cereal to be distributed to those in need, a release said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger organization says approximately 2,000 vehicles drive through each day to pick up food.

Sun Bowl Association 2019-20 president Stuart Sliva said, “What a great-humbling day to finish off my year with the Sun Bowl.”

According to a release, Tony the Tiger was out in the warm weather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. bringing cheer to, not only those picking up food, but also those distributing it.

“In all the years of being with the Sun Bowl Association, this has to be one of the most humbling,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “El Paso is everything to me so it is an honor to be out here helping out.”