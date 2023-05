EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Congressman Tony Gonzales (Tx-23) will be hosting a press conference following the end of Title 42 at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the intersection of Calleros Court and Chihuahua Street.

Gonzales will provide updates following his on-the-ground briefing with Border Patrol agents at a migrant processing center, and a visit with Customs at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry.