EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC (9-West, 11-12-6, 39 points) hosts Phoenix Rising FC at Southwest University Park this Saturday for a Western Conference rematch vital to El Paso’s fight to clinch a playoff spot.

Stream: ESPN+

Watch: KTSM.com, Estrella TV 9.2

ALL-TIME SERIES

Against Phoenix in the regular season, El Paso is 2-4-0 overall and 1-1-0 at home.

In their previous meeting at Phoenix last month, Rising picked up the three points in a 5-0 performance.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC (9TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 11-12-6, 39 PTS)

Coming back from a three-game road trip with four points in the bag, Locomotive returns home to kick off its final homestand of the 2023 regular season.

Thanks to Monterey Bay F.C.’s defeat in midweek action, Locomotive’s odds have jumped up to 61% to make a postseason return. A win against Phoenix and a Monterey Bay loss would be the most favorable scenario, thanks to the game in hand that Locomotive has over the NorCal side.

The defensive performance against Sacramento as a whole was strong but goalkeeper Benny Diaz was a major standout in denying Sacramento their opportunities. Against a Phoenix side with two of the league’s top scorers and a chance to clinch a playoff spot, Locomotive will need Diaz to come up big once again to spoil their party.

PHOENIX RISING FC (5TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 12-8-10, 46 PTS)

Phoenix caps off its three-game week in El Paso, following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday against Indy Eleven, the latter scoring the equalizer in the dying seconds to steal a point.

Though they didn’t score in mid-week action, Danny Trejo and Manuel Arteaga combined for seven shots, continuing their consistent threat in front of goal. El Paso’s defense will need to be on high alert for the striking duo, as they’ll be eager to help Rising stamp a ticket to the postseason.

ADDITIONAL INFO

