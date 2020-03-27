‘Together Las Cruces’ fund set up to assist families affected by COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Communities worldwide are facing economic downturns and thanks to a group of local business owners a new fund called “Together Las Cruces” will be available to assist Las Cruces families during this time of need.

The fund will be managed and administered by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

The “Together Las Cruces” fund will support a grant to qualifying Doña Ana County residents who have been laid off or furloughed or have experienced a significant loss of income as a result of the state’s executive order.

According to a release, local businesses and donors have committed $125,000 dollars for the effort and funds will be awarded in the amount of $100-$5000, based on the applying individuals’ needs.

“These are uncertain times in our community, and right now our mission to serve, connect, and support Southern New Mexico, is more important than ever,” said Terra V. Winter, president, and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. “We are moved by the generosity of our friends and neighbors who wish to help those impacted by the health pandemic – the Together Las Cruces fund will make an immediate and great impact for families in our community.”

To donate to the Together Las Cruces fund, or to apply for assistance, visit www.togetherlascruces.org.

You can also donate via phone at 575-521-4794 or by mailing a check payable to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (for Together Las Cruces) to 2600 El Paseo Rd. Las Cruces, NM 88001.