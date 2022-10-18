EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating the death of a toddler after a traffic incident in a Lower Valley neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 8700 block of Cathedral Circle, near Ysleta High School. Emergency crews were dispatched around 10:10 a.m. to reports of a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, investigators say a young child was found dead on the scene. Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene working to determine what led up to the deadly crash.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.