Today we remember, together we heal: Video story about El Paso’s resiliency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The tears and pain that came out of the August 3rd shooting, also brought out the strength of El Paso community.

On August 3rd 2019, alleged shooter Patrick Cruisius entered the Cielo Vista Walmart, shooting and killing 23 El Pasoans and injuring over two dozen more, scarring the whole community.

“Our parents raised us to be resilient, to overcome the obstacles, and like that we will overcome this, and we will become better and stronger,” one El Pasoan said after the shooting.

This day will now forever be carved into the soul of El Paso, as the deadliest mass shooting, but also the day when El Pasoans came together.

During the funeral of Margie Reckard in 2019, who died from the shooting, a flag bearer observed the city’s ability to heal together saying, “so many different cultures, and languages, and races and stuff, something like this brings us together and it’s a beautiful example for the rest of the country.”

The Walmart reopened three months after the tragedy and now, two years later, it is still bringing the community to find ways to console each other through blood donations, street art, “El Paso Strong” t-shirts and memorials put around the city.

Luis Calvillo, a survivor of the shooting who was shot five times and lost his father Jorge Calvillo Garcia in the attack, reflected on everything he’s been through in the past two years.

“It’s good to know that you have the support from your community that they are always standing behind you in the moments when needed,” said Calvillo.