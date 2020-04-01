Today is Census Day: What you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Communities are struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic and expressing rightful concern regarding limited resources that are available.

Today is Census Day, and an opportunity to make our community count(ed).

April 1 is used as a point of reference for the U.S. Census Bureau, and is not any sort of census-related deadline. Rather, April 1 is the date used to determine where a person or family should report living.

List your address and information, as well as the information of everyone else living at the same address as of April 1.

The 2020 Census matters because it will inform congressional representation, billions of dollars in federal funding, and data that will be used to support the communitiy for the next ten years. Census data is used to determine funding for school lunch programs, Medicaid, and more.

Taking the Census has never been easier, and can be completed online or by phone in less than five minutes. The Census website is available in six languages, including Spanish.

The questionnaire is private, and cannot be shared with anyone — not even other branches of the government. Anyone who lives in the U.S. should take the census, regardless of immigration status. In fact, a citizenship question will not be asked. If you do not have a Census identification number, you can use your home address instead.

To complete the 2020 Census by phone, call: