The Gadsden ISD School Board in March approved the district’s implementation of a two-hour “Early Outs on Wednesdays” schedule throughout the school year. The school calendars below indicate which Wednesdays will be Early Outs.

Why has GISD chosen to implement Early Outs?

Our goal is to support increased teacher collaboration, teacher growth, and professional development. Teachers that have opportunities to collaborate, plan, and learn from each other are able to provide a better academic and overall class experience for students. The two hours will be used to support these efforts.



As a parent, what do I need to plan for?

On the Early Out Wednesdays, the student buses will be returning students home two hours early. Bus drop off procedures will be the same as regular school day, but occur two hours earlier. If you pick up your child from school, please plan to pick them up two hours early. If your high school student drives to school, they will be leaving school two hours early.



How will this impact elementary after school activities?

After school programs will occur on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Transportation will be provided at the conclusion of after school programs on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Parents will be responsible for picking up their children on Fridays as before.



How will this impact high/middle school after school activities?

High schools will continue to offer after school programs (athletic practices, clubs, etc.) on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students will leave campus at the Early Out dismissal time and will need to find transportation back to campus at 4 p.m. to participate in activities, if needed. Activity buses will be provided to return the students home at 6 p.m.

Where do I get more information or the Early Out bell schedule for my children?

Please contact your child’s school and be sure to review any information sent out via Remind.



Special Information for PreK, Desert Pride Academy and Alta Vista Early College High School

Due to the unique nature of the programs at these schools there may be variations in the Early Out days and times. These schools will share specific information with you.

