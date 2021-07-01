Tire safety tips to consider before hitting the road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s about that time when drivers should remember to check their cars and tires before getting on the roads.



A recent study conducted by Discount Tire shows that 52 percent of drivers do not know where to look for their tires’ required air pressure level, something that’s important to do especially when you’re driving on the highway at high speeds.



Discount Tire said this is a common question and their team members are available to the community to help with all your road trip preparations.



“A lot of people don’t check their tire pressure as often as they should. Tire pressure should be checked once every 30 days. Tire safety is very, very important a lot of times people overlook it especially when they’re going on trips so you’ll want to check it out before going on a trip,” said Rick Candelaria, store manager of Discount Tire said.



If you do get a flat tire, Discount Tire said you should pull off to the road as soon as possible and assess the situation from there.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.