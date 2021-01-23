Tips sought in murder of retired Coast Guardsman, customs officer outside Northeast bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Armando Martinez walked out of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out in the parking lot just before closing in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2019.

The 78-year-old and a 29-year-old man were not involved, however, those fighting thought otherwise and attacked them about 1:30 a.m. outside the bar at 10108 McCombs St. in Northeast El Paso.

One of the attackers struck the 29-year-old in the head with a hatchet. Martinez then yelled at them as they got into a red pickup and attempted to drive off.

As the truck took off, the driver sped towards Martinez, striking him and causing him to hit his head.

Martinez suffered a fatal head injury, of which he ultimately died the following March 5.

According to his obituary, Martinez served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked as a U.S. Customs officer.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department continue to ask for help identifying those involved in this Crime of The Week.

Investigators say the 29-year-old victim did not require hospitalization.

However, due to the open investigation, no additional details were made available.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or submit tips online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.