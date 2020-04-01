Tips for handling stress, anxiety, and depression during COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Life can feel overwhelming during these times of crisis and can cause stress, fear, and anxiety in adults and children.

Every person reacts differently when faced with a stressful situation. How a person responds can depend on their personality, background, and the community they live in.

Licensed professional counselors from Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso have provided tips to help reduce stress during these uncertain times.

According to professional counselors, one way to manage stress and anxiety is by changing your mindset. Instead of saying, “I am doomed,” say, “This is temporary, and it too shall pass.”

Here are some tips provided by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso: