Tips and tricks to conserve energy during extreme heat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the triple digit temps sticking around for the next week, it’s important to conserve as much energy as you can to avoid any potential power outages.



Officials with El Paso Electric said some tips you can do to save more energy is to keep your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher if you’re not going to be home for at least four hours.



You should also use ceiling or portable fans as much as you can, and use your appliances outside of the hours 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The causes for power outages in the Borderland can range from multiple, “When we have multiple days of where we have temps that are 105, 106, 107 degrees, it obviously stresses our system. So we do see a whole host of different types of outages from transformers being overloaded, to underground cables failing, even motor vehicle accidents believe it or not,” said Steven Buraczyk, Senior Vice President of Operations with El Paso Electric.



Residents who experience a power outage should call the outage hotline at 1-800-592-1634.



