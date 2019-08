President Donald Trump arrives before signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3:02 p.m.: Heavy police presence outside of University Medical Center. Officers in full tactical gear, roads near hospital have also been blocked off.

2:45 p.m.: Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn together with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo greeted President Trump as he landed.

2:40 p.m.: President Donald Trump exited Air Force One.