EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo held its annual tribal elections on Dec. 31, as per tradition.

The 2024 tribal officials are as follows, according to a news release sent out by the tribe:

Cacique Jose G. Sierra, Sr.

Tribal Governor E. Michael Silvas

Lieutenant Governor Adam Torres

War Captain Rene Lopez

Alguacil Bernardo Gonzales

Councilman Ralph Gomez Jr.

Councilman Raul Candelaria Jr.

Councilman Andrew Torrez

Councilman Fabian Gomez

Capitan Omar Villanueva

Capitan Joe Anthony Sierra

Capitan Anthony Herrera

Capitan Johnny Lopez

Officials take office on Jan. 6.