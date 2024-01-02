EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo held its annual tribal elections on Dec. 31, as per tradition.
The 2024 tribal officials are as follows, according to a news release sent out by the tribe:
Cacique Jose G. Sierra, Sr.
Tribal Governor E. Michael Silvas
Lieutenant Governor Adam Torres
War Captain Rene Lopez
Alguacil Bernardo Gonzales
Councilman Ralph Gomez Jr.
Councilman Raul Candelaria Jr.
Councilman Andrew Torrez
Councilman Fabian Gomez
Capitan Omar Villanueva
Capitan Joe Anthony Sierra
Capitan Anthony Herrera
Capitan Johnny Lopez
Officials take office on Jan. 6.