EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of El Paso’s Tigua Tribe to allow bingo-based gaming at their Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the Lower Valley.

The court ruled 5-4 Wednesday morning, overturning a Fifth Circuit Court ruling which allowed Texas to pause gambling on the reservation.

Speaking Rock officials told KTSM the entertainment center does not comment on litigation. Brant Martin, a Fort-Worth-based attorney, and partner of Wick Phillips Attorneys and Counseling is representing the Tigua Tribe.

“The tribe is obviously very pleased with the vindication offered by the opinion handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States this morning, and the fact that the court agreed with our interpretation of the Restoration Act,” Martin said. “We look forward to continuing the litigation in the lower courts under the guidance provided by the Supreme Court.”

The ruling, however, doesn’t allow the Tiguas to add other forms of gambling besides the bingo-based games.

A federal law passed in 1987, The Restoration Act, poised for Texas to take the position that the tribe was operating gaming without the state’s permission.

“That was the position the court took for several decades, today the Supreme Court says ‘no when Congress passed the law in the 80s, what it meant to do was for the pueblo to be treated like hundreds of tribes across the country,” Ben Kettleman, an attorney, said.

