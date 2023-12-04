EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An unexpected matchup for the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game between Notre Dame and Oregon State brought many El Pasoans to stand in line for the hottest ticket in town.

Monday morning, Dec. 4, El Pasoans lined up at the Sun Bowl Association office on the West Side, some waiting for over two hours.

“We do have some tickets online; we haven’t bought them yet. It would cost us for just the two of us $250, so we’re hoping to find something inside, without fees,” said Pat and Art Calderon who were waiting all morning to get their hands on a pair of tickets.

Notre Dame played in Sun Bowl game back in 2010 against Miami.

Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association executive director, remembered that game attracting 50,000 fans 13 years ago, but also the incredible economic impact.

“Notre Dame was here in 2010 and that game itself had the greatest economic impact… Thirteen years later, I would hope it would double,” Olivas said.

Olivas pointed out that it’s not only beneficial for El Paso’s economy, but that it’s an exciting match-up between two ranked opponents.

“I know everybody’s focusing on Notre Dame, but Oregon State is ranked 19th in the country, along with Notre Dame was ranked 16th. We have a great matchup, not just a great team coming to our game. And I think the excitement rolls over to Notre Dame to Oregon State as well,” Olivas said.

During Monday’s press conference, Marcus Freeman, head football coach for Notre Dame, expressed just how mutual the excitement was.

“I’ve seen videos just showing the excitement and emotion from the committee, the people of El Paso, the even the executive director, Bernie Olivas, and I thought it really hit me and I want to make sure that everybody knows how excited we are. The feeling is so mutual,” Freeman said.

The Sun Bowl Association officials were not able to confirm how many tickets there are left but they are expecting them to be sold out by possibly Tuesday.