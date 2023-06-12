EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will celebrate its 2023 class, headlined by legendary wrestler Eddie Guerrero, with a banquet on Wednesday, June 28.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center, 9050 Viscount.

General admission tickets are $50 and a table for 10 people costs $500.

Guerrero died tragically at age 38 of heart failure back in 2005, but he is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential professional wrestlers of all time.

His father Salvador, who was better known as Gory Guerrero, was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

Other inductees include:

Evwella Munn, a Jefferson High School graduate, once scored 79 points in a high school basketball game. Munn is considered one of the greatest female basketball players ever from El Paso and is the only female basketball player from here to play at the University of Texas.

Jeanette Lawrence Castro is a four-time All-America selection in track and field at UTEP and a five-time WAC champion. She is also a 10-time Mexican national champion.

Dale Laverty, an Andress High school graduate, is a two-time NCAA All-America selection in the hurdles and a three-time outdoor hurdles champion.

Larry Vucan was named National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2022. He has guided South Lake Carroll High School to three Class 6A Texas state championships in baseball.

Pat O’Neill was a well-respected administrator in the Clint, Socorro and Ysleta districts. He also coached football at Hanks, leading the Knights to three playoff berths and two district championships.

Charles Henning Miller is a highly respected volleyball and basketball official on the high school and collegiate level for nearly 50 years. He is still officiating.

Rick Hernandez is a founding member of the El Paso Football Coaches’ Clinic, has been involved with the annual high school football all-star game for years and has been a long-time analyst on KTSM’s 9 Overtime high-school football wrap show.

The event is sponsored by the El Paso Sports Commission.

