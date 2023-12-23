EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anthony, Texas, which bills itself as the Leap Year Capital of the World, will be hosting its first Quadrennial Leap Year Festival from Feb. 29 to March 2, 2024.

The once-in-every-four-years community festival will kick off with an exclusive Leap Day Birthday Bash celebration dedicated to “February 29th birthday babies,” according to a press release sent by Rave Marketing & Events.

The Thursday event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rolling Smoke Barbecue located at 200 S Main St.

The city is opening its doors globally, encouraging Leap Day babies to visit the region to celebrate their weekend immersed in Borderland culture, according to the press release.

“The Leap Year Festival is a unique way for our region to come together and celebrate something that only happens once every four years,” says Mayor Anthony Turner. “We’re inviting locals and visitors from all over the world to join in the festivities and have a birthday celebration of a lifetime.”

The celebration will continue Friday, March 1 (from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, March 2 (from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.) with the Leap Year Festival at the Anthony Municipal Park located at 101 Richard White.

Headlining this year’s festival on Friday is Sonora Skandalo and Saturday’s headliner will be La Original Sonora y Explosiva Dinamita. Both days the stage lineup includes top local musical performers throughout the day.

Attendees can look forward to additional activities including periodic performances from Lucha League, interactive games and attractions for children of all ages, local eats, unique craft vendors, and much more. The festival promises all-day, affordable fun for family and friends, with something for everyone to enjoy, according to the press release.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to create an event that truly celebrates the community spirit of Anthony and our neighbors, and we’re confident that the Leap Year Festival will become a world tradition,” Turner said.

Early bird tickets for the event are now on sale. Ticket prices and schedule details will be updated regularly at www.leapyearfestival.com and @leapyearfestival on Facebook and Instagram.