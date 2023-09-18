EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tickets for the acclaimed Broadway production of “Les Miserables” went on sale Monday morning, Sept. 18.

The musical version of the classic tale of the French Revolution will be performed at El Paso’s Plaza Theatre Dec. 12-17.

It is the sixth longest-running Broadway show of all-time.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com. For complete details on the full Broadway series visit elpasolive.com/broadway.

More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for “Les Miserables.”