Thursday Weather on the go: Hot temperatures return, first 100° day in sight, more storm chances

High pressure and a westerly winds will bring warmer and above average temperatures back into the forecast.

The borderland will see a warming and drying trend starting today. Forecast highs will be 4°-6° above average until Sunday.

For today, forecast highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

Warm to hot conditions will stay in the forecast throughout the weekend. As of right now it looks like temperatures will flirt with 100° temperatures starting Friday and lasting until Sunday.

It looks like we will see our first triple digit day on Saturday.

With the heat making its approach, here are some safety tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside

Never leave kids or pets in hot cars; look before you lock

Limit your outdoor activities, especially this afternoon.

Take pets inside and make sure they have access to water throughout the day

A backdoor cold front will approach the area on Sunday night, and will arrive to the borderland by Monday morning.

This front will bring in humid air which will increase our rain and thunderstorm chances once again.

As of right now we will see a 30% chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. These storms could have the potential to produce hail, strong downburst winds, and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding.

These rain and storm chances are subject to chance, so stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Another warming and drying trend will kick off on Wednesday. More triple digit temperatures are possible both Wednesday and Thursday.