EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Friday Eve! We’re 18 days away from Christmas and we’re forecasting a high of 75-degrees in the Sun City. 🎄☀️

If you’re planning to go Christmas shopping today, take advantage of the warmer temperatures because soon we will drop to 50-degrees. 🧣 By 6 p.m., we’re predicting to drop down to 57-degrees with mostly clear skies.

However, for the following days, expect winds to pick up with 50 to 60-degree temperatures next week.