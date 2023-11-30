EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re forecasting mostly sunny skies in the Sun City today. However, clouds will eventually overcast the Borderland by noon. ☁

With strong winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph at 11 a.m., you’ll be feeling stronger winds on the east side with a high of 60-degrees and winds at 45 mph.

The sky will begin to clear up but hold on to your umbrellas because 10 to 30 percent chance of rain is forecasted across the Borderland.

However, on Sunday sunny skies will linger and temperatures will stay in the mid 60s. Don’t forget your sweater when heading out the door! 🧥🧣