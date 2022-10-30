A crash at Global Reach and George Perry has shut down a portion of Global Reach.

UPDATE: STI is currently responding to the collision. All lanes in both directions are closed on Global Reach between Walter Jones and George Perry.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash in the industrial area near the El Paso International Airport has shut down a major road, police said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash this afternoon at Global Reach and George Perry, police said. That area is just south of Fort Bliss and north of the airport.

According to the police scanner, two patients have been transported with critical and two with lesser injuries.

Southbound Global Reach is being shut down while emergency crews respond to the wreck, police say.