Three vehicle collision at McCombs and Gateway South

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A three-vehicle crash happened on Gateway South and McCombs on Saturday around 6:34 p.m. according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays as both the North and Southbound lanes of McCombs are closed at Gateway South.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to the crash.

