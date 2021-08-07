Three vehicle collision at McCombs and Gateway South

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A three-vehicle crash happened on Gateway South and McCombs on Saturday around 6:34 p.m. according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays as both the North and Southbound lanes of McCombs are closed at Gateway South.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to the crash.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Commercial building fire

St. Louis Encephalitis virus found in mosquitos caught in El Paso

Suspect steals more than $700 in beauty equipment

Doniphan Drive near Sunland Park to close temporarily starting Monday

Inmate missing

Rental assistance for El Pasoans

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link