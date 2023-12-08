AUSTIN (KXAN) — When you think of a winter destination, you probably think of a ski resort, a mountain lodge or a place to see the Northern Lights — not exactly things Texas is known for.

But a new survey finds three Texas cities on the list of most underrated winter destinations in the country.

Travel website Family Destinations Guide asked 3,000 Americans to name their favorite destinations that might not immediately come to mind when you hear “winter.”

Fredericksburg came in at No. 20 on the list, with Jefferson, in East Texas, right behind at No. 21. Gruene, a historic district right outside New Braunfels, ranks at No. 130.

Here’s what the website had to say about each destination:

Fredericksburg: “Nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, this charming town offers a unique blend of German heritage and Texan hospitality. During the winter months, its historic Main Street comes alive with festive decorations and holiday events, including a picturesque Christmas parade.”

Jefferson: "This historic East Texas town, known for its well-preserved 19th-century architecture, takes on a unique charm during the winter season. Families can stroll along the quaint streets adorned with festive decorations, enjoy holiday-themed events, and visit charming boutiques for unique gifts."

Gruene: "This historic town, located along the Guadalupe River, exudes a timeless charm year-round. During the winter months, Gruene's live oak trees and historic buildings take on a special kind of beauty. Families can enjoy leisurely walks along the riverbanks, taking in the serene views and maybe spotting some local wildlife."

