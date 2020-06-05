Three subjects detained after Border Patrol Agents discover meth stash at checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested a 42-year-old woman and two others at an immigration checkpoint after finding narcotics in their vehicle.

According to a release, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol checkpoint came across three passengers riding a silver Nissan Versa at the primary inspection area.

During an immigration inspection, the agent’s canine alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver was then directed to a secondary inspection area where agents discovered a bundle of possible narcotics concealed in the wheel well of the vehicle.

According to the agents, the narcotics tested positive for methamphetamine with an approximate value of $42,000.

The driver was identified as Misty April Morales, 42, and was taken into custody along with two other passengers who were in the vehicle. The three subjects are being held pending criminal prosecution.

“Seizures such as this one by our checkpoint agents, remind us of the critical role that the checkpoint and our specialty units, like the canines, play in our daily operations,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Preventing these types of dangerous drugs from entering the country and making their way into our neighborhoods and communities, is of vital importance.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509 toll-free.