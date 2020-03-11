Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting in Lower Valley, El Paso Police report

Three presumptive positive coronavirus cases in New Mexico

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health announced that three New Mexico residents tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, and these are the first confirmed cases in the state.

A news conference is to be held by Gov. Lujan Grisham and state health officials at 11 a.m. to announce additional details and the state’s response to the presumptive positive test results, which arrived this morning.

The press conference will be streamed live at http://www.facebook.com/GovMLG/.

The conference will be held in Room 310 of the state Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail.

According to a release, two of the cases are a Socorro County husband and wife, both in their 60’s, with known recent international travel to Egypt.

The couple is said to be in isolation.

The third case is a woman in her 70’s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area. The woman is also currently in isolation.

“The state Department of Health has been preparing for this day for weeks now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a release. “I will be announcing additional information and steps New Mexicans can and should take to protect themselves and our communities very, very shortly. In the meantime, I will reiterate that New Mexicans can take preventive actions to protect themselves and mitigate the potential spread. We will address this public health challenge together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site"

Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics"

Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso"

Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma"

El Paso Airport wins service quality award

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Airport wins service quality award"

Updated Mex Consulate San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Mex Consulate San Diego"
More Local