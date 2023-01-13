EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive.

As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled on foot. Deputies were able to locate all three after a brief foot chase.

They were identified as 40-year-old Mayra Garcia, 18-year-old James Reyes and a juvenile. Garcia was charged with evading arrest or detention and failure to identify. Garcia also had an outstanding criminal warrant. Reyes was charged with evading arrest or detention. The juvenile was referred to the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department.