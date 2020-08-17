Three new deaths reported, 125 new cases plus weeks old cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported 125 new cases plus an additional 11 cases which they say are part of delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Health.

The city also reported three additional deaths this morning, and according to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 70s

2 males in their 90s

These numbers bring the death toll up to 361.

The total number of cases in the borderland is now 18,486, with 4,532 cases reported as active.

148 patients are hospitalized for the virus, 56 are in the ICU, and 32 are on ventilators.

Currently there are 13,593 patients who are designated as having recovered.

