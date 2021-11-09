Three most wanted offenders from Harleton, Odessa, and Corpus Christi captured

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders, including one fugitive and two sex offenders were arrested, were arrested and are in police custody.

Billy Ray Dake, was arrested November 1 in Wichita Falls, Fernando Cruz Ramirez was arrested Wednesday in Odessa, and Arnoldo Reyes Aranbula was arrested Friday in Corpus Christi.

Dake, 47, of Harleton, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Health special agents, Wichita Falls police, and Holliday police. He was arrested the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Dake had been wanted by authorities since May 17 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issues a warrant for his arrest on August 27 for failing to register as a sex offender.

In 1992, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2011, Dake was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. In 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in November 2019.

Ramirez, 30, was arrested by DPS Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and Odessa police at an apartment complex in Odessa. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on October 25.

Ramirez had been wanted by authorities since February 14, 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. On October 12, 2020, the San Benito Police Department issued a warrant for criminal mischief. On July 21, 2021, DPS issued warrants for Ramirez’s arrest for evading arrest and possession of marijuana. On August 31, 2021, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued Ramirez a warrant, as well, for burglary of a habitation.

In 2014, Ramirez was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2017, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in January 2020.

Aranbula, 61, was arrested by DPS Special Agents and Highway Patrol Troopers in Corpus Christi. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on October 7. He is affiliated with the Raza Unida gang.

Aranbula has been wanted by authorities since December 15, 2020, when a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. In 1998, he was convicted of possession of marijuana when he was found at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with 37 pounds of narcotics and sentenced to four years in a TDCJ prison. In 1999, he was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for incidents involving girls ages 4, 6, and 7. He was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 27 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 10 gang members and 14 sex offenders.

DPS officials advise to not apprehend these fugitives as they are considered armed and dangerous.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.