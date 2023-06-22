EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, June 16, Alfredo Dominguez went to walk his dogs like he did every day when he was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver on Emory Rd. in the Upper Valley.

His wife, Lizette Martinez spoke with KTSM a week after the tragic crash that not only took the life of her husband but also one of the couple’s dogs.

Lizette says Alfredo was walking their dogs Lyra and Ari, Ari survived but Lyra didn’t. Lizette says for some time after the crash she couldn’t find Ari, and the dog is still recovering.

“It’s like experiencing three heartbreaks at once. She’s (Ari) very withdrawn. People can say what they want about dogs, but when you spend enough time with them, you understand that they’re sentient, they care, they’re loyal. She was with him till the very end, and, she feels it,” said Lizette Martinez, the wife of Alfredo Dominguez.

Alfredo Dominguez and his dog Vega Ari top, Lyra bottom Alfredo and family Lizette Martinez and Alfredo Dominguez

Lizette and Alfredo were married in 2016 but were together for 11 years before that. She says they moved to Emory Rd. to have more space for the two rescued dogs.

“We just wanted something peaceful. We lived in the city for a really long time and, we like gardening and the trees, we wanted to get chickens eventually, we wanted to buy land to have not a sanctuary, but a place where dogs who don’t have immediate foster rescue situations can go and decompress and learn the skills they need to so that people will be willing to foster them,” she said.

Lizette speaking with KTSM along a canal behind Emory, saying it’s where her husband would walk the dogs every day, and is where he was heading to the day he was killed.

“I feel like I’m still in shock, getting through it. I’ve had the community here is amazing, everyone. I have a neighbor who just on my way here, he stopped traffic just to make sure that I wouldn’t feel nervous driving here,” said Lizette, trying to live her life the way Alfredo did.

“Day by day, I’m just doing what he would do. He was a healthy man. He was well balanced. He ate right. He drank water. He read, like walked every day, ten miles a day. If I keep following those footsteps, I don’t see how I can’t survive this,” said Lizette.

Describing her husband as a gamer, a music lover, hardworking and family man.

The family inviting the community to Alfredo’s memorial service which will be held on June 27, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home located at 1755 N. Zaragoza at 5 p.m.

The family has also created a GoFundMe.