Three fully vaccinated members of Texas House Democratic Caucus test positive for COVID-19

|EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas House Democratic Caucus announced Saturday morning that three of its members, whom are fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19.
The first immediately informed the caucus Friday night. Caucus members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were negative.
Saturday morning, two additional members tested positive on a rapid test. Both are fully vaccinated as well.
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner issued the following statement:
“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.”
The caucus will provide updates as warranted.
