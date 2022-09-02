EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call.

The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos fired

multiple rounds at the guests of a house party and fled the scene. Four victims suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.

According to EPPD, this was a random act of violence and not a targeted shooting. The Crimes Against Persons Unit conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of all the offenders responsible for the shooting, the three offenders have been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Daniel Najera, 20 years old, Chaparral, New Mexico resident



Madoc Gaither, 19 years old, Chaparral, New Mexico resident



Isaac Carlos, 18 years old, El Paso, Texas resident



As KTSM previously reported, Isaac Carlos, 18-years-old was previously arrested for reportedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez early Sunday morning on Aug. 7, at the 3700 block of North Zaragoza. Here is the original story: Man driving car shot by backseat passenger after mansion party, documents say | KTSM 9 News

