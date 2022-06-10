EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police announced Friday the arrests of two men and a woman who led them on a miles-long chase Wednesday night.

According to authorities, at approximately 9 p.m Wednesday , June 8, Auto Theft detectives were conducting surveillance when they saw the three people, identified as Wesley Stubbs, Catya Chavira, and Genovevo Gallegos driving in a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The report indicates that they stopped around Talbot and Transmountain, exited the truck, got in, and drove off in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, which was also reported as a stolen vehicle. Officers in a marked police car tried to make a stop but the trio in the Malibu accelerated away.

The vehicle pursuit began and concluded in the Sunset Heights area when three abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Police units from the Westside Command, Central Command and the Auto Theft Task force all responded to the pursuit.

Chavira and Gallegos were arrested in the area near Upson, while Stubbs was located when a passerby reported a suspicious person walking on I-10. He was chased and arrested after a brief struggle near the UTEP Campus.

The three were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility

Offender 1: 31 –year old Wesley Stubbs of Las Cruces, NM.

Charge: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Bond: $10,000

Charge: Evading Arrest Bond: $1,000

Charge: Evading Arrest Bond: $1,000

Charge: Resisting Arrest Bond: $1,000

Charge: Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle Bond: $10,000

Offender 2: 37 –year old Catya Chavira of Las Cruces, NM.

Charge: Evading Arrest Bond: $1,000

Offender 3: 32 –year old Genovevo Gallegos of Las Cruces, NM.

Charge: Evading Arrest Bond: $1,000

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.