EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of customers are without power amid an outage in East El Paso Friday evening.

According to El Paso Electric, crews responded to the Lee Trevino area between Pebble Hills and Pellicano between 7:15 and 8 p.m.

About 6,100 homes and businesses are being affected.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

El Paso Electric says typical restoration time is about three hours or less.