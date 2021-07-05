Thousands receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Cd. Juárez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, Ciudad Juárez began vaccinating citizens that have been waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine for over a year.



Thousands of people waited in long lines under high temperatures.



The vaccination will be given to residents ages 40 and over. These are Pfizer doses provided by the United States to Mexico.



Adults 18 and over are still waiting for the vaccinations.

