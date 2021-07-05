Thousands receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Cd. Juárez

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, Ciudad Juárez began vaccinating citizens that have been waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine for over a year.

Thousands of people waited in long lines under high temperatures.

The vaccination will be given to residents ages 40 and over. These are Pfizer doses provided by the United States to Mexico.

Adults 18 and over are still waiting for the vaccinations.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Vehicle fire at Red Sands

Drone footage of Red Sands

Borderland-style restaurant in Vegas

1 person killed in rollover crash on 1-10 and Transmountain

1 dead in Central El Paso shooting

Joey Chestnut breaks hot dog eating record ... again

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link