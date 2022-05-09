SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man was attacked by bees Monday morning.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department responded to the bee attack on the 2700 block of 37th Street around 11:00 a.m.

Fire officials, who did successfully remove the hive, posted pictures and video on social media, saying there were thousands of bees inside that were acting ‘particularly aggressive’ and they could still be swarming in the area.

Citizens are asked to avoid 37th Street and 38th Street from Austin Street to Beaumont Street for the next few hours as an “exercise in extreme caution”.

Snyder High School students are advised to use 40th Street and 42nd Street for lunch time traffic.

It’s currently unknown if the bees are Africanized and it’s also unknown to what extent the bee attack victim was injured.

“Many people are allergic to bee stings and even one can be fatal,” the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department explains. “We urge you to take action if you are aware of swarms or hives on your property.”

Residents can contact the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department at (325) 573-6215.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.