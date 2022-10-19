EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence has announced that on Nov. 15 they will become a trauma Level II hospital.

On Oct. 19, the Hospitals of Providence announced that they will be moving up as a Level II Trauma hospital. Officials said in the year of 2021 they saw 121 patients arrive at the hospital with severe injuries but were not able to provide much treatment, only stabilization before transferring them to another hospital with a higher level of trauma. The Hospitals of Providence is currently a Level III Trauma hospital.

Courtesy of THOP

“El Paso has been growing so much. We’ve seen how much horizon is growing, how much the far east is growing and we need it, we are growing so much. It mean that we are able to take care of patients faster because we’re here.” Dr. Andrew Shay, Medical Director of Trauma Care

