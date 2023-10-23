EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus was evacuated on Monday morning, Oct. 23, after the campus received an anonymous threat, according to fire officials.

Law enforcement checked the campus, and no armed subject was found, according to fire officials. Staff were then let back inside the campus.

El Paso Police released a statement to media on Monday morning just after 10 a.m., stating, “Earlier today, 911 received multiple reports of individuals with firearms at various locations in El Paso. Law enforcement inspected these locations and found no evidence supporting the claims. The police department will remain vigilant, and if any credible threats emerge, we will promptly notify the media. An investigation into the false reports is underway.”

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.