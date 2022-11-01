EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Neonatal Voyager Transport System is the first of its kind in the region which offers babies more care while they are needing to be transported to The Hospitals of Providence Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The new equipment allows the hospital to pick up premature babies in the region and treat them accordingly on their way to THOP level four NICU.

“On our previous transport isolate we really couldn’t do nitrate oxide; this one will let us do it. We weren’t able to do high frequency ventilation, this one will be able to do, and then cooling. We are the only cooling transporter in the region.” Krystol Veach, NICU coordinator

The voyager just launched a month ago and has transported eight babies so far.

The mobile unit travels across the region including las cruces, Deming, Ruidoso, and more.

The hospital has had a transport team for many years now but the new addition adds more technology and more extensive care for babies.

You can find more information on the NICU voyager transport system on the Hospitals of Providence website by clicking on this link. Providence Children’s Hospital Introduces El Paso’s First Voyager Neonate Transport Incubator (thehospitalsofprovidence.com)

