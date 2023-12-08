LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The third victim to die in a shooting at UNLV’s campus on Wednesday is identified as 69-year-old Naoko Takemaru, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the coroner, the cause of death for Takemaru was “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Takemaru was an Associate Professor of Japanese Studies. She also authored a book, “Women in the Language and Society of Japan: The Linguistic Roots of Bias,” and wrote articles for journals.

The two other professors killed in the shooting were identified Thursday as Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson, Nevada, and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas.

A 38-year-old visiting professor who was injured in the shooting remains hospitalized in life-threatening condition.