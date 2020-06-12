Third suspect involved in Prescott murder, was the one that ‘shot’ the victim, court documents say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A third suspect was allegedly involved in the June 2 drug deal on Prescott Drive and court documents show the third person was the one who “shot” and killed the victim.

Daniel Hernandez, 20, was killed on June 2 at his residence in the 1100 block of Prescott in the Lower Valley. Police originally called the homicide a result of a home invasion and later revealed it was instead a drug deal that got violent.

Keith Arnold Swint, 20, and Devante Tyshawn Fuller, 25, have both been arrested in connection with the slaying. However, the complaint affidavit for Fuller lists a third co-defendant, who allegedly told a witness “I shot the (expletive).”

The last name of the “co-defendant” is listed in the affidavit, but KTSM is withholding the name until charges are filed.

Earlier this week, police only released the names of Swint and Fuller. When asked about the third person, a spokesperson referred to the release, which also states the investigation is ongoing.

Parts of the violent confrontation that led to Hernandez’ death was captured on video, according to the complaint affidavit for Fuller.

The document also revealed that Fuller, Swint and the third man allegedly attacked Hernandez, stole drugs and later told a witness they were responsible for the shooting.

Police said a woman at the house saw Swint enter and later heard him argue with Hernandez, followed by a commotion. The woman saw a large man holding Hernandez by the neck, as Swint and a small “Hispanic offender” attacking the victim.

After a “bang,” Hernandez fell to the floor and the three “offenders” left, the complaint affidavit said.

Surveillance video captured clips of the front of the vehicle used in the crime, a white four-door Nissan, as well as Swint and the victim looking at a table full of wax (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and kush. Another clip showed blood in the doorway and the drugs missing from the table, the affidavit said.

Police said Hernandez died from a gunshot wound he suffered that night, an El Paso Police Department news release said. He was found in the doorway and taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he died.

Police identified Swint through the witness and his Snapchat user name. The witness was able to provide police with Swint’s friend, who turned out to be Fuller’s roommate.

The roommate told police he was with all three suspects on the night of the homicide, but that the three left in a white Nissan and returned later. They then went to the witnesses’ parents home and when asked, the third man claimed to have shot Hernandez.

The three “defendants” were identified by the roommate as being responsible for the slaying, according to the affidavit.

Swint was arrested on June 4 in Sanford, Fla. and is awaiting extradition to El Paso. Fuller was arrested on June 8 at a home on the 13600 block of Everingham in Horizon City, police said. He is facing a Capital Murder charge and is in the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.