EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the El Paso County Constable’s Office arrested 32-year-old John Daniel Brown after proceeding to execute a writ of possession (eviction) when they discovered controlled substances in the home.

Upon arrival, at the 10200 block of Kenworthy, constables say they got into a brief altercation with Brown. He was shortly detained and later constables found suspicious items inside Brown’s home. Constables requested help from El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad units. The suspicious items were removed by the bomb squad.







A writ of possession is a court order that allows a landlord to take back their property by force. If the tenant doesn’t move within a set number of days, the tenant’s property will be removed from the premises by law enforcement.

Constables arrested Brown on charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams (methamphetamine). Constable Danny Zamora stated that there is no active threat to the neighborhood in reference to the suspicious items that were located.

Offense 1: resisting arrest, Search, or Transport – $2,000 Bond

Offense 2: possession of controlled substance -$7,000 Bond

